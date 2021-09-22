Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Take early decision on mercy plea of Rajoana: SGPC chief to Centre
Take early decision on mercy plea of Rajoana: SGPC chief to Centre

Rajoana’s sister met SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday; she has accused the Centre of inaction on his mercy plea
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Rajoana is a convict in assassination case of a former CM; SGPC chief Jagir Kaur has said the government is ignoring SC orders to decide early on his mercy plea. (HT Photo)

Amritsar Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday accused the Centre of deliberately delaying the mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. She added that the Centre has not acted despite the Supreme Court directing it to do so.

Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur had visited the SGPC headquarters to meet the president; she requested the SGPC chief to take up the issue, at which the chief said the gurdwara management body would write to the Union home minister in this regard.

“The government is pursuing a policy of evasion in this matter, despite the apex court’s clear instructions. Rajoana’s name was among the eight prisoners to whom the Indian government had announced a relaxation in imprisonment on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. Under this decision, Rajoana’s sentence was commuted to life. The government has not implemented its own decision,” the SGPC chief added.

“On January 25, 2021, the SC issued orders to the government to take a decision within two weeks. On its appeal, another six weeks were granted to the government, effectively mandating a decision by March 26, 2021. To date, no decision has been taken,” she added. SGPC members Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa and others were present, as the chief met Rajoana’s sister.

