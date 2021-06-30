Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Take strict action against illegal mining: Jai Ram tells officers
Take strict action against illegal mining: Jai Ram tells officers

Penalty provision for illegal storage of mineral has been fixed ₹50,000 besides market sale price of the total material; no mining lease is being granted within 200m of any water supply and irrigation scheme and within 200-500m upstream and downstream of a bridge
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Swan River in Una district and Mand area in Kangra district are more prone to illegal mining. (Representative Image/HT)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked officials to take strict action against those carrying out illegal mining in the state.

Thakur said that Swan River in Una district and Mand area in Kangra district were more prone to illegal mining. “To check illegal mining and transportation of mineral, the state government has established five check posts at Garget, Pandoga, Bathri, Polian and Mehatpur in Una district,” said the CM, adding that the government has decided to not allow mining lease within two kilometers from the limit of the municipal corporation and committees, 1 km from Nagar Panchayat without a no-objection certificate.

Similarly, no mining lease was being granted within 200m of any water supply and irrigation scheme and within 200-500m upstream and downstream of bridge, he said.

“The state government has also made penalty provisions for illegal mining more stringent. The provision of fine up to 5 lakhs and imprisonment up to two years has been made for the offence of illegal mining,” said Thakur.

He said penalty provision for illegal storage of mineral has been fixed 50,000 besides market sale price of the total material.

Additional chief secretary, industries, Ram Subhag Singh assured the CM that effective steps would be taken for checking illegal mining and systematic and scientific mining will be ensured. Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said more legal powers must be vested in police personnel to address illegal mining.

