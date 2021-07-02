Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tarn Taran police arrested 127 persons in drug cases in June
others

Tarn Taran police arrested 127 persons in drug cases in June

Divulging the information, senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale said they had launched a special drive against drug paddlers last month during which 4.4kg heroin, 3.6kg opium, 17kg poppy husk and 28,815 drug tablets and capsules were seized.
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Cops have also frozen the properties of 109 accused in NDPS cases (HT PHOTO)

Launching a crackdown against drug smuggling, Tarn Taran police arrested 127 persons and registered 99 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in June.

Divulging the information, senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale said they had launched a special drive against drug paddlers last month during which 4.4kg heroin, 3.6kg opium, 17kg poppy husk and 28,815 drug tablets and capsules were seized.

He said the drive against drug peddling will continue this month too. He said cops have also frozen the properties of 109 accused. “We freeze properties of all those who are arrested with commercial quantity of drugs,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP