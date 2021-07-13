Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana CM to hold cabinet meeting today. Here's what's on agenda

In an earlier cabinet meeting, the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to lift the lockdown completely after a report by medical and health department officials stated that Covid-19 cases and positivity rate in the state have declined significantly in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Telangana on Monday reported 465 fresh Covid-19 cases, thereby taking the state's cumulative tally to 631,683.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will chair a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday where discussions are expected to take place omnthe the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state, news agency ANI reported. The meeting will take place at Pragathi Bhavan at 2pm.

Apart from Covid-19 situation, the cabinet is likely to also discuss issues related to agriculture, and Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, among others, ANI reported.

In June, the Telangana government had announced the lifting of the lockdown entirely after a KCR chaired state cabinet meeting. In an official statement, the government said that that decision was taken after “examining reports submitted by the state medical and health department officials,” which revealed that coronavirus cases and positivity rate of Telangana had declined significantly.

The lockdown in Telangana had been in force since May 12, with the state government only providing periodic relaxations to the citizens. On June 9, the state government announced a 12-hour relaxation from 6am to 6pm for 10 days, which had ended on June 20 – the day the lockdown was completely lifted.

According to the state health bulletin data, as many as 465 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, thereby taking the overall tally of the state to 631,683. With 869 new recoveries, the state’s total number of recovered cases has reached 617,638. Four fatalities were reported on Monday after which the death toll of Telangana stands at 3,729, the bulletin data showed.

