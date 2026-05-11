Hyderabad, The Telangana Prisons Department would launch a Jail Museum here to provide the visitors with the experience of 'life in a prison' while offering insights into the history and functioning of prisons.

Telangana govt''s jail museum to offer experience of ''life in prison''

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The Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration , Chanchalguda, the fifth in the country, marks a significant milestone in preserving and showcasing the history and transformation of prison administration, officials said on Monday.

The museum would offer a 'One Day Jail Experience' under the 'Feel the Jail' concept, allowing the visitors to gain a first-hand understanding of prison life through exposure to jail food, living conditions, and daily routines, they said.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would on May 12 inaugurate the Jail Museum and 'Jail Anubhavam' initiative at SICA.

Earlier, a museum existed at the colonial-era district central jail at Sangareddy.

"However, the building had collapsed a few years ago, and the museum was closed," Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra, told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra, who revived and expanded the concept with the support of senior officials, said the earlier exhibits have been carefully relocated, curated, and comprehensively developed into a modern, well-structured museum at SICA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra, who revived and expanded the concept with the support of senior officials, said the earlier exhibits have been carefully relocated, curated, and comprehensively developed into a modern, well-structured museum at SICA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The newly established Jail Museum at SICA offers an immersive and educational experience, presenting the evolution of prisons from ancient to modern times. Through thematic paintings, installations, and curated exhibits, the museum portrays historical crime and punishment practices, enabling visitors to understand the changing nature of prison systems, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly established Jail Museum at SICA offers an immersive and educational experience, presenting the evolution of prisons from ancient to modern times. Through thematic paintings, installations, and curated exhibits, the museum portrays historical crime and punishment practices, enabling visitors to understand the changing nature of prison systems, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A key highlight is the realistic depiction of earlier prison conditions, displays of shackles, chains, and fetters, and recreated prison cells that reflect the harsh environments of the past. The museum also houses original artefacts used in prisons, providing an authentic glimpse into the day-to-day functioning of jails in earlier times," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A key highlight is the realistic depiction of earlier prison conditions, displays of shackles, chains, and fetters, and recreated prison cells that reflect the harsh environments of the past. The museum also houses original artefacts used in prisons, providing an authentic glimpse into the day-to-day functioning of jails in earlier times," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to historical aspects, the museum showcases the progressive transformation of the Telangana Prisons Department from a punitive system to a correctional and rehabilitative institution, they said.

The museum also exhibits on prison industries, agriculture, and skill development initiatives, which reflect the focus on reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, they further said.

Audio and video chambers in the museum provide detailed insights into jail administration and processes such as 'mulakats' , court productions, and routine prison activities, giving visitors a realistic understanding of prison functioning, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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