Tender process for ‘Heritage Hotels project’ extended by 10 days

LUCKNOW The eagerly anticipated entry of the common man as a valued hotel guest into some of Lucknow’s enchanting Nawab-era heritage buildings has been postponed by an additional 10 days. This delay results from a shortage of interested companies in the tender process for four captivating structures -- Chattar Manzil, Roshan-Uddaula Kothi, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, and Kothi Darshan Vilas.

The state’s tourism department remains committed to this tender process (Sourced)

This 10-day extension of the tender process means that heritage enthusiasts will have to exercise more patience before they can revel in the grandeur of these historic monuments. Additionally, the delay affects not only Lucknow but also Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Barsana Jal Mahal in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat, and Tikait Rai Baradari in Kanpur city. All of these sites were part of a tender to convert them into exquisite five-star heritage hotels without compromising their original façade and structure.

A spokesperson from the state’s tourism department clarified, “The scarcity of participants in the tender process does not signify a lack of interest in these invaluable heritage sites. The primary reason for the limited turnout is the inexperience of many potential bidders in the intricacies of filing tenders. This project, designed to rejuvenate tourism in the state capital and across Uttar Pradesh, is deemed vital for unlocking the state’s tourism potential.”

Reputed players in the country’s hotel industry, such as Nirvana Hotels, Oberois, MRS Group, Leela Group, Mahindra Group, and Ramada Group, have previously expressed their keen interest in managing these unique heritage sites within the state. However, the complexity of the tender process has proven to be a stumbling block for these major players, resulting in the need for a ten-day extension.

The state’s tourism department remains committed to this tender process, recognising the numerous advantages that transforming heritage buildings into hotels can bring. It is expected that this initiative will yield substantial revenue for the state treasury, create both direct and indirect employment opportunities through tourism-related activities, breathe new life into the tourism sector, and promote a wide array of products and services.

