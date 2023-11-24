TENTATIVE LIST OUT! U.P. Board exams to be held at 7,864 centres in 2024

PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Praishad (UPMSP), commonly known as U.P. Board, has not yet announced the dates of its high school and intermediate examination-2024, but released the tentative list of examination centres for these exams on Thursday. The class 10 and class 12 examinations of the board will be conducted at 7,864 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state, said board officials.

In 2023, the examination was conducted at 8,753 centres. This reveals that the count of exam centres have been reduced by a whopping 889 centres as compared to last year. According to the tentative list released by U.P. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla, 1,017 government secondary schools, 3,537 government-aided secondary schools and another 3,310 unaided secondary schools would be acting as exam centres for the 2024 edition of its high school and intermediate exams. “It will it possible for us to better monitor the examination process by setting up fewer examination centres,” said Shukla.

A total of around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board High School and Intermediate Exams-2024. This includes 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities to appear in the 2024 edition of the board examination, the officials shared.

A careful look at the tentative list of examination centres shows that U.P. Board has shown more confidence in government-run schools this time to ensure transparency as well as free and fair examinations.

Also, the figures of the last six years shows that in 2018, 484 government secondary schools were made exam centres while for the 2024 exams, 1,017 government schools have been made centres. Similarly, while in 2018 3,414 government-aided schools were designated as exam centres, for this time 3,537 centers would be set up for the 2024 exams clearly showing an increase of 123 government-aided schools in past six years. At the same time, in 2018, exam centers were set up in 8,549 unaided secondary schools of the state. But for 2024, their count has been reduced to 3,310 showing that in six years the number of centers in unaided schools have been reduced by almost three times.

The practical examinations of U.P. Board Intermediate students will be held in two phases. These exams will start from January 25 and continue till February 9, informed board officials.

It is worth mentioning that U.P. Board Intermediate practical examination-2024 are set to be held between January 25 and February 9. As per the schedule, in the first phase, practical exams of class 12 students will be conducted from January 25 to February 1 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions. In the second phase, practical examinations would be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions from February 2 to February 9.