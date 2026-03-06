Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government will build the "greatest city in the world" on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which would make top businessmen such as Elon Musk visit. T'gana govt to develop 'greatest city in world' on Hyderabad outskirts: CM

Speaking after the inauguration of Eco Hill Park at Kotwalguda here on Friday evening, he alleged that the opposition BRS is creating hurdles for the state government's development initiatives, including the rejuvenation of the polluted Musi river here.

"We are building the greatest city in the world. This is just the beginning. The development that will take place here would make anyone in the world, from Elon Musk to Trump to come here... We were recently talking to business organisations related to Trump about coming here," he said.

Eric Swider, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, who attended the Telangana Rising Global Summit organised by the state government in December last year, had then said the firms he represents will be investing ₹1 lakh crore in Telangana's upcoming "Bharat Future City" near here, over the next 10 years.

Reddy also said the government is making plans to have international-level development, including elevated corridors, with the Musi river rejuvenation project.

He alleged that BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is behaving in such a way that he would create hurdles for any development initiatives of the state government.

Referring to the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, cleaning of Yamuna and Ganga in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively, Reddy said his government is taking up Musi riverfront development in a similar way.

Post rejuvenation, 'night economy', comprising hotels and other commercial establishments, would be developed along the Musi river.

As part of the special 99-day programme of development works initiated by the state government on Friday, the government has kicked off the inauguration of the Eco Hill Park and other development works on the first day, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.