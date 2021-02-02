Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to complete the vaccination of over 35,390 health workers and frontline workers till February 15. The corporation has so far vaccinated 7,668 health workers while the vaccination for frontline workers began on Monday. TMC will also increase the number of centres from 10 to 20 after receiving permission from the state government, to target 2,000 vaccinations daily.

At present, vaccination of around 27,772 health and frontline workers is still pending while the corporation has a stock of 29,000 vaccine dosages.

Dr Raju Murudkar, medical health officer, TMC, said, “We have started the vaccination for frontline workers as well as health workers. We have registered 12,700 frontline workers and 22,690 health workers. Of these, a total of 35,390 registered and we have completed the vaccination of 7,668. The remaining 27,772 vaccinations will be completed by February 15.”

Murudkar said that the response to the vaccination is positive as people now have more trust in the vaccine than in the initial days.

“Our target per day is 2,000 vaccinations, for which the state has asked us to increase the centres from 10 to 20. We have allowed walk-in vaccinations for those registered so far. People are more willing to take the vaccines now, compared to the initial few days. In Thane, most of us senior doctors first got ourselves vaccinated, which gave confidence to other health workers, as they realised there are no major side effects,” Murudkar added.