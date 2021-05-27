‘The voice of people, who inspired all’: Tributes pour in for Doreswamy

Bengaluru: Freedom fighter and activist Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, 103, died in Bengaluru on Wednesday, days after recovering from Covid-19 this month. He was cremated with full state honours at Chamarajapet crematorium on Wednesday evening. A school teacher, Doreswamy joined the freedom struggle in June 1942, at the age of 23, on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. He was also jailed for organising protests against the British government.

CN Manjunath, the cardiologist at Jayadeva Hospital said that Doreswamy had heart failure and a cardiac arrest and passed away around 1.40 on Wednesday. Adding that Doreswamy had pre-existing valvular heart disease for the last 10 years, he was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital multiple times in this period.

“He tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. This could be a precipitating factor since he tested positive and was hospitalised till May 12. He was readmitted to the hospital on May 14,” Dr CN Manjunath added.

“It is very sad to hear the news that senior freedom fighters, Gandhian, journalist, social worker, and the voice of the people, HS Doreswamy, has passed away. Praying for goodness to their soul, I ask that God grant their families the power to bear the pain,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

Doreswamy actively participated in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Bengaluru in 2019-20.

“HS Doreswamy, who parted from all of us, was our self-conscience. He condemned us when he saw wrong, supported us when he saw right and guided us. He was an inspiration from a young age, came to the streets when he saw injustice and was an inspiration to all of us,” tweeted former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the death of the centenary and freedom fighter Doreswamy.” Many ministers and senior Congress and the BJP leaders expressed their sorrow over the demise of Doreswamy.

“I am deeply pained by the death of freedom fighter and journalist HS Doreswamy. The state has become poorer losing a great social activist who fought for the upliftment of people throughout his life,” said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in his tribute.