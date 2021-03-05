Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

MP high court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Thursday issued notice to the state government even as a third public interest litigation (PIL) was filled against the provisions of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020, which came into effect on January 9 this year.

Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together.

Also Read | HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law

The high court’s double bench comprising chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla issued notice to the chief secretary and principal secretary of law department.

Petitioner Khan said, “The ordinance is a gross violation of constitutional rights of a citizen. Recently, two cases have been registered by women under MP Freedom of Religion ordinance after 2-4 years of their marriage and levelled allegations on their husbands for forcing them for conversion. The ordinance is being misused to target people.”

The ordinance has a provision of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 lakh for religious conversion by way of allurement, fraud, threat or marriage.