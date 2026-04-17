A third American made World War-2 (WW-2) era cylindrical bomb was found in Subarnarekha river at Panipara in Baheragora Block of East Singhbhum, officials said on Thursday.

Third WW-2 era American bomb found in Subarnarekha, army to be called in

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Earlier, two similar cylindrical bombs - each weighing 227 kgs - were found on the banks of Subarnarekha at Panipara of Baheragora , 90 km from Jamshedpur, on March 17 evening and on March 24 during searched by the infantry division of the Indian Army.

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) from the 23rd Infantry division of the Indian Army Ranchi headquarters had defused both the bombs - one active and another dead - within a gap of 30 minutes inside a 30-feet deep trench on March 25.

“We have asked the district police to verify the details of the bomb found at Panipara. Once we get the report from police, we will write to the Army, requesting to send the Infantry Division BDDS to Baheragora. Last time they had successfully defused the bombs safely after the entire area in a 1 km radius was sealed,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner, told HT on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} The Panipara villagers found this third bomb in the Subarnarekha around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. The fishermen brought it out on the banks and police have cordoned off the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Panipara villagers found this third bomb in the Subarnarekha around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. The fishermen brought it out on the banks and police have cordoned off the site. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have cordoned off the site and posted security so that none can go near the bomb. We have sent a report to Jamshedpur SSP Piyush Pandey today. Further action will be taken as per the guidance by the higher authorities,” Shankar Prasad Kushwaha, Baheragora police station officer-in-charge, told HT on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have cordoned off the site and posted security so that none can go near the bomb. We have sent a report to Jamshedpur SSP Piyush Pandey today. Further action will be taken as per the guidance by the higher authorities,” Shankar Prasad Kushwaha, Baheragora police station officer-in-charge, told HT on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People in the area are, however, gripped by panic over frequent recovery of such alive bombs and suspected that there could be more such bombs on the riverbed. “The administration and police must launch extensive search to find out if there are more such bombs in the river or in the banks in the Panipara-Nagudsai stretch and ensure safe defusal and disposal of those,” a village elder said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People in the area are, however, gripped by panic over frequent recovery of such alive bombs and suspected that there could be more such bombs on the riverbed. “The administration and police must launch extensive search to find out if there are more such bombs in the river or in the banks in the Panipara-Nagudsai stretch and ensure safe defusal and disposal of those,” a village elder said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar ...Read More Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. Read Less

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