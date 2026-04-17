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Third WW-2 era American bomb found in Subarnarekha, army to be called in

A third WWII-era bomb was found in the Subarnarekha river in East Singhbhum. Authorities are securing the area and seeking further searches for more bombs.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:30 am IST
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
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A third American made World War-2 (WW-2) era cylindrical bomb was found in Subarnarekha river at Panipara in Baheragora Block of East Singhbhum, officials said on Thursday.

Third WW-2 era American bomb found in Subarnarekha, army to be called in

Earlier, two similar cylindrical bombs - each weighing 227 kgs - were found on the banks of Subarnarekha at Panipara of Baheragora , 90 km from Jamshedpur, on March 17 evening and on March 24 during searched by the infantry division of the Indian Army.

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) from the 23rd Infantry division of the Indian Army Ranchi headquarters had defused both the bombs - one active and another dead - within a gap of 30 minutes inside a 30-feet deep trench on March 25.

“We have asked the district police to verify the details of the bomb found at Panipara. Once we get the report from police, we will write to the Army, requesting to send the Infantry Division BDDS to Baheragora. Last time they had successfully defused the bombs safely after the entire area in a 1 km radius was sealed,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner, told HT on Thursday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Sarkar

Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Third WW-2 era American bomb found in Subarnarekha, army to be called in
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Third WW-2 era American bomb found in Subarnarekha, army to be called in
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