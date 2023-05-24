3 arrested for gangraping 14-yr-old girl in Assam’s Silchar

Three 22-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 14-year-old girl in Assam’s Silchar, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the girl was recovered from the streets of Silchar town at around 2am on Tuesday and the three accused were arrested within 24 hours. They said that the survivor revealed the incident to the police and identified the accused.

The family members of the survivor said that she went missing on Monday and they lodged a missing complaint at Rangirkhari Town police outpost later that evening.

According to the superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, the girl knew the accused through social media.

He said that the accused have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and some other charges.

The three accused went through medical tests on Wednesday, and they will be produced before court on Thursday. The survivor received medical treatment and went through some mandatory medical tests, police said.

