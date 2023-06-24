Three among BTech graduate held for chain snatching in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR District police on Friday night arrested three people, including a BTech graduate, for their alleged involvement in a chain snatching incident. The accused confessed their crime, said police.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that an unemployed BTech graduate also participated in the crime.

The district police had constituted two teams to work out the case and with the help of the CCTV footage, police managed to crack the case. Officials said that the BTech graduate confessed to his involvement in the chain snatching incident, which took place near Lake View Colony under Ramgarh Lake police station on May 25. The second incident took place on June 17 near Ramgarh Lake.

Officials said the youth was unemployed for the past three years. A resident of Shahpur locality, the youth’s father runs a centre for stitching pillows. He allegedly started chain-snatching with two workers to meet his expenses.

