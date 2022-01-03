Three booked for opening fire in Mohali on New Year’s eve

Two days after gun shots were fired in the air at Kumbran village, Sector 68, on New Year’s eve, the Mohali police on Sunday booked three men.

The accused, Ravi, Jagtar Singh and their unidentified accomplice, all hailing from Sangrur, Punjab, were booked on the complaint of Jashandeep Singh, a native of Sirsa, Haryana.

A student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, Jashandeep alleged that he and his friends had a physical altercation with Ravi’s group in an elevator of a commercial building in Kumbran village on December 31.

Jashandeep alleged that when the elevator stopped on the ground floor, Ravi stepped out and took out a pistol, which he handed to his friend Jagtar. The group then surrounded them and opened fire in the air, threatening to kill them. He alleged that the accused were in an inebriated condition and fled in a Maruti Swift.

Investigating officer ASI Jeevan Singh said on getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and found a bullet shell.

He said the accused lived in a PG accommodation in Kumbran village, and after having dinner at a restaurant, they were coming down in an elevator in which Jashandeep and his friends were also present.

On Jashandeep’s complaint, the accused have been booked under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.