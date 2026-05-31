Three cyber crooks held in Jamtara, 10 mobile phones seized

Jamtara police arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters from the Karmatanr police station area and recovered 10 mobile phones and 10 SIM cards allegedly used to cheat bank customers nationwide.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

According to Cyber Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Ravidas, police made the arrests during a raid in Pindari, Sakalpur, Tiliya and Basundi villages. The raid followed instructions from Superintendent of Police (SP) Shambhu Kumar Singh after a tip-off about ongoing cybercrime activities in the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrested persons are Pritam Das (25) and Vinod Das (23), both residents of Pindari village, and Mohammad Tufan alias Tufan Ansari (28) of Basundi village.

The DSP further said that the accused mainly targeted customers of HDFC Bank, SBI and other banks. “They used to call people and falsely inform them that their debit or credit card had been blocked. In the name of issuing a new card, they persuaded customers to share confidential details,” he said.

The DSP further said that after gaining the victims’ trust, the accused collected sensitive information such as card numbers, OTPs and CVV numbers. “Using these details, they withdrew money from the victims’ accounts through e-wallets and other digital platforms,” Ravidas added.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the gang targeted people from several states. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The investigation is continuing and efforts are underway to identify other members linked to the network and trace its wider operations,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The investigation is continuing and efforts are underway to identify other members linked to the network and trace its wider operations,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Appealing to the public, the DSP said, “No bank ever asks for OTP, CVV, card number or other confidential details over the phone. People should never share such information with anyone.”

Police are now examining the seized devices and SIM cards to gather further evidence and identify additional victims.