close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Three die as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

Three die as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Jan 02, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand Negi, Mahavir and Onkar, while the injured has been identified as Yagyadutt

A car plunged into a gorge in Rampur area of Shimla district on Monday, leaving three people dead and another injured, officials said.

The accident took place near Khanotu village when the driver lost control over the vehicle (iStock)
The accident took place near Khanotu village when the driver lost control over the vehicle (iStock)

The accident took place near Khanotu village when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Locals alerted the police which rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand Negi, Mahavir and Onkar, while the injured has been identified as Yagyadutt.

The injured has been rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri where he is undergoing treatment.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi said further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out