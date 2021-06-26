Three govt medical colleges in Punjab to be networked for better healthcare

To ease access to medical facilities, including in investigation for diagnosis, the Punjab government will computerise and get three Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) at Faridkot, Amritsar and Patiala on a common network. This will centralise information for the GMCs, helping in improving health care delivery processes and systems.

The state’s department of medical education and research has entrusted this responsibility to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, and the project is expected to be completed in a few months.

The computerised and networked system will provide fast access to information related to the patient and improve all levels of health facility. To diagnose and treat individual patients effectively, individual care providers and care teams must have access to at least three major types of clinical information. These are the patient’s health record, the rapidly changing medical-evidence base, and orders guiding the process of patient care.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the project comprised three stages, passive, active and hardware installation. “The passive part of this system has already been completed by BFUHS at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot as well as at GMC Amritsar. In GMC Patiala, the process is 75% complete. In the active part, tender work has already been materialised by the university and after completion of active phase we will purchase the hardware. The process will be completed in a few months. Respective GMCs are to bear the cost from user charges,” he added.

Medical education and research minister OP Soni said that BFUHS was taking these steps to connect with the state-of-the-art e-hospital software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). “This will provide fast access to information,” he added.

NRI DONATES HIGH-END VENTILATOR TO BFUHS

A non-resident of India (NRI) Rajendra Singh Rai from Birmingham, UK, with her Indian associate Herminder Kaur Natt of Chandigarh have donated a high-end ventilator, costing around ₹11 lakh to BFUHS. Dr Raj Bahadur said, “ Sensitive souls like Dr Rai are guided by the almighty. This equipment will ensure that for not less than 10 years, adequate care can be provided to patients in life-threatening situations.”