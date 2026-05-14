Hyderabad, Three members of an interstate gang were arrested in connection with the sensational dacoity at a jewellery shop in Karimnagar city of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Three held for dacoity at jewellery shop in Telangana's Karimnagar

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On May 3, armed men opened fire, injuring four employees at the jewellery store, and decamped with 161.4 tolas of gold ornaments and 112 carat of diamond ornaments totalling worth ₹82.02 lakh.

It was planned under the guidance of interstate gang handler Subodh Singh alias "Golden Thief" currently in a jail in Bihar along with several habitual offenders, police said.

The gang conducted advance reconnaissance, identified escape routes, used fake Aadhaar cards, fake bike number plates, stayed in lodges under false identities, and used modern technology including an app, while committing armed robberies in jewellery shops and banks.

Three accused have been arrested so far and mobile phones, fake Aadhaar cards, and ₹51,000 cash were seized from them, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} The prime accused, Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagira Singh, was arrested on May 13 while two other accused were {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime accused, Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagira Singh, was arrested on May 13 while two other accused were {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} taken into custody in Bihar and West Bengal and brought through a transit warrant, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} taken into custody in Bihar and West Bengal and brought through a transit warrant, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation of Karmakar, details emerged about a Bihar and Bengal-based interstate dacoity gang involved in robberies across the country, the Commissoner said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation of Karmakar, details emerged about a Bihar and Bengal-based interstate dacoity gang involved in robberies across the country, the Commissoner said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Five members of the gang came to Telangana around two months ago to commit robberies. They then moved around Khammam, Siddipet, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar towns conducting reconnaissance of jewellery shops and banks and finally, they planned to rob the jewellery shop in Karimnagar, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five members of the gang came to Telangana around two months ago to commit robberies. They then moved around Khammam, Siddipet, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar towns conducting reconnaissance of jewellery shops and banks and finally, they planned to rob the jewellery shop in Karimnagar, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the plan, one of the accused first entered into the shop pretending to be a customer and examined the situation. Later, the remaining accused entered the shop, threatened the staff with weapons, and when they resisted, opened fire. They escaped with one jewellery bag on their bikes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the plan, one of the accused first entered into the shop pretending to be a customer and examined the situation. Later, the remaining accused entered the shop, threatened the staff with weapons, and when they resisted, opened fire. They escaped with one jewellery bag on their bikes. {{/usCountry}}

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Karmakar and another accused travelled on a bike carrying the jewellery bag to Gundala forest area as instructed by their handlers, where they handed over the jewellery bag and bike to persons travelling in a car and later escaped to Bihar through the nearest railway station.

Special investigation teams using technical surveillance identified 13 accused persons so far, police said.

Police further said five special police teams are searching for the remaining accused and the stolen jewellery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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