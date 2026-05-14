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Three held for dacoity at jewellery shop in Telangana's Karimnagar

Three held for dacoity at jewellery shop in Telangana's Karimnagar

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Three members of an interstate gang were arrested in connection with the sensational dacoity at a jewellery shop in Karimnagar city of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Three held for dacoity at jewellery shop in Telangana's Karimnagar

On May 3, armed men opened fire, injuring four employees at the jewellery store, and decamped with 161.4 tolas of gold ornaments and 112 carat of diamond ornaments totalling worth 82.02 lakh.

It was planned under the guidance of interstate gang handler Subodh Singh alias "Golden Thief" currently in a jail in Bihar along with several habitual offenders, police said.

The gang conducted advance reconnaissance, identified escape routes, used fake Aadhaar cards, fake bike number plates, stayed in lodges under false identities, and used modern technology including an app, while committing armed robberies in jewellery shops and banks.

Three accused have been arrested so far and mobile phones, fake Aadhaar cards, and 51,000 cash were seized from them, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam told reporters.

Karmakar and another accused travelled on a bike carrying the jewellery bag to Gundala forest area as instructed by their handlers, where they handed over the jewellery bag and bike to persons travelling in a car and later escaped to Bihar through the nearest railway station.

Special investigation teams using technical surveillance identified 13 accused persons so far, police said.

Police further said five special police teams are searching for the remaining accused and the stolen jewellery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Three held for dacoity at jewellery shop in Telangana's Karimnagar
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