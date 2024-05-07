 Three killed, two injured as dumper hits car in Pratapgarh - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Three killed, two injured as dumper hits car in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 07, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Three killed, two injured as a dumper hits car in Pratapgarh. Victims returning from Ayodhya. Injured admitted to SRN hospital. FIR against dumper driver.

Three persons were killed while two others got seriously injured when a speeding dumper hit the car they were travelling in at Chilbila area of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. The car caught fire following the collision. The victims were returning from Ayodhya.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The injured persons have been admitted to SRN hospital, police said.

As per reports, five people from Prayagraj had gone to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. They were returning to their home town in their car. As their vehicle reached near Chilbila village under Pratapgarh Kotwali police station on Prayagraj -Ayodhya highway, it collided with a speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction and caught fire.

The locals rescued the passengers, and the injured were taken to Pratapgarh district hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The three others were referred to SRN hospital where one of them died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Sahu, 24, of Ghoorpur, Shivam Tiwari, 24, of Naini and Satyam Sahu, 25. Akhil Sahu, 15, and Vivek Sahu, 23, were undergoing treatment at SRN hospital. Police officials said the kin of the deceased and those injured were informed about the accident. An FIR has been registered against the dumper driver under relevant sections, police officials added.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Three killed, two injured as dumper hits car in Pratapgarh
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
