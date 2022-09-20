Three members of a family die in building collapse in Deoria, CM announces ex-gratia

Three members of a family were killed when a two-storey dilapidated building collapsed at Ansari road in Deoria district of Gorakhpur division in wee hours of Monday.

Taking cognizance of the tragic incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrate, Deoria to provide all assistance to the family members of the deceased and also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh.

Soon after the incident, district police officials rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The deceased have been identified as Dileep (35), his wife Chandani (30) and their two-year old daughter.

The building is said to be owned by a businessman named Satya Parkash Baranwal and the deceased used to live in it on rent. Dileep was a labourer and his wife used to work as housemaid.

SP Deoria, Sankalp Sharma, along with other district officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. Though the actual reason for collapse was yet to be known, the incessant rain in district since past four days could be the reason.

Sources said district officials have decided to conduct a survey of such dilapidated buildings and to raze them if their owners did not take action.

