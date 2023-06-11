Three members of ‘Chaimar Gang’ arrested after encounter in Mathura

The leader of the notorious Chaimar gang and two of his associates were arrested after an exchange of fire with Mathura police and a special operation group on Saturday here under the Kosikalan police station area in Mathura district, said police.

They were arrested after a police encounter that took place in an open field near Eidgah located on old GT Road in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura district on Saturday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The arrested gang leader identified as Fati was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and had 17 cases lodged against him in various police stations. While his accomplices identified as Musharrat and Kaleem, are residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said.

three criminals were arrested while planning another loot. They were arrested after a police encounter that took place in an open field near Eidgah located on old GT Road in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura district on Saturday.

Police have recovered one country-made gun, three cartridges, rods and other things used by the gang while committing the crime.

Police sources revealed that gang leader Fati was injured in the encounter and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The gang had a peculiar modus operandi as they used to move with families and used to conduct a recce while posing as beggars to select a house as a target. They used to travel to a different area after committing the crime.

“The gang was operative in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan with about 17 cases registered against gang leader now in police custody,” informed police official aware about the matter.

Senior superintendent of police Mathura, Shailesh Pandey said, “We received a tip-off after which a search operation was launched, and the accused were arrested. Earlier, also the gang leader Fati had an encounter with police but that time he managed to escape while his accomplices were caught in the crossfire.”

Those arrested include Fati alias Kadeem alias Ashad Khan alias Pehalwan alias Bablu alias Monis, a 45-year-old resident of village Dotai in Hapur district. The other two arrested were Musharrat Khan (22) and Kaleem (25), both residents of Jaipur, the state capital of Rajasthan. WITH AGENCY INPUTS

