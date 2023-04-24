3-month-old girl killed by stray dog in Aligarh

Within a week of a retired doctor being mauled to death by stray dogs on AMU lawns, a three-month-old girl was killed by a dog in Swarn Jayanti locality of Aligarh on Sunday.

The victim was one of the twins born to a family headed by Pawan Kumar, a labourer. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

Aligarh superintendent of police Kuldeep Gunawat said the family buried the child without informing the police, but investigation had begun after cops at Quarsi police station received the information.

Sources informed that the baby was dragged away by a stray dog from a Low Income Group house in Swarn Jayanti locality of Aligarh. The victim was one of the twins born to a family headed by Pawan Kumar, a labourer.

The incident is feared to have taken place at about 5.30 am on Sunday. The dog was found carrying the child by morning walkers. They chased the dog, rescued the baby informed her family but the child could not be saved.

It may be recalled that a retired doctor was mauled to death by stray dogs while on a morning walk on the lawns of Aligarh Muslim University a week ago on Sunday. The 65-year-old was talking on his mobile phone when he was surrounded and attacked by a pack of strays.

Earlier this week, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University over the incident and also asked the secretary, Welfare Board of India to report on the strategy to deal with such incidents.

