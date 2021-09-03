Tibetan President calls to end deadlock in Parliament-in-exile

Penpa Tsering, Sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on Thursday called to end the impasse in Parliament-in-exile, which arose after the 22 newly elected MPs refused to take oath, stating that it may lead to the collapse of the Tibetan administration.

The Sikyong was speaking at an event held to mark the 61st anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day which commemorates the oath taken by the first elected representatives of Commission of Tibetan Peoples in 1960. Tsering said the present Kashag (cabinet) was carrying out its administrative works without any negligence.

However, the inability of the Parliament to convene its session has been preventing it from carrying out its legislative functions. The Parliament is also not able to make use of the opportunities to plan activities and campaigns in accordance with the changing situation in China and the international community, said the Sikyong.

The stalemate began in June when 22 MPs refused to take oath from the interim speaker stating that the Chief Justice Commission who appointed the interim speaker has no jurisdiction over the matter, as he was removed by the previous Parliament.

He said the Kashag has been informed of several instances of the Chinese government exploiting this issue to spread falsehood inside Tibet, create division in the exiled Tibetan community and misuse it on the international platforms, said Tsering.

As all of us know that there are people in our small community who are just venting emotions without careful thinking, he added.

Tsering hailed the Tibetans inside Tibet for showing indomitable courage and determination in the face of China’s continued policy to exterminate the Tibetan identity and their efforts to protect Tibet’s religion, culture, language and tradition. “It is this strength that unites the Tibetans-in-exile and keeps alive the freedom struggle. It is the common wish in our heart to reunite in Tibet,” he said.