To avoid festive rush, platform ticket price hiked at 14 railway stations for 12 days

LUCKNOW: In a bid to avoid congestion at railway stations following Diwali, the price of platform ticket has been raised from ₹30 to ₹50 at 14 key stations falling under the Lucknow division. The hiked charges will apply between October 26 and November 6.

According to the Lucknow division of Northern Railways, the platforms where this hiked price will be charged include -- Lucknow Junction (Jn), Varanasi Jn, Barabanki Jn, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur Jn, Sultanpur Jn, Raebareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao.

The decision to raise platform ticket charge for 12 days has been taken to ensure that only necessary passengers arrive at the station and congestion is avoided, said Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager, Lucknow. “Efforts are also being made to provide passenger facilities in a systematic manner in the wake of festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath,” he added.

Second price hike in a month

This is the second time the railways has hiked the price of platform tickets in a month. Prior to this, the price of a platform ticket was increased from ₹20 to ₹30 at multiple stations in the Lucknow Division on October 2. Back then, it was informed that the revised charges will apply till November 5. The stations where the platform ticket prices were hiked included -- Varanasi Jn, Barabanki Jn, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur Jn, Sultanpur Jn, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao.

