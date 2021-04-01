To improve cleanliness rank, QR codes outside public toilets in East Delhi

In an effort to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has started a QR code-based system to receive feedback on the condition of public toilets in its jurisdiction. The civic body has also taken the digital route to issue birth and death certificates to citizens.

The east body ranked 46 out of 47 cities in the Central government’s cleanliness survey of cities with population of more than 10 lakh people.

As part of the new feedback system, EDMC on Thursday said QR codes will be pasted outside public toilets, community toilets and dhalaos in its jurisdiction.

EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain said that citizens will be able to register their feedback about the facilities, maintenance, cleaning system available in toilets through the QR code system.

“QR codes will be placed on all public and community toilets and dhalaos of the area. People can scan the QR code and share their feedback about the availability of electricity, water and soap, cleanliness of toilet premises and toilet seat while using the facility. Concerned officials will act swiftly if any issue arises,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has moved the issuing of birth and death certificates to citizens.

“Keeping in the mind the convenience of the local residents, the EDMC has taken an important initiative to simplify its civic services and start birth and death registration completely online. With this facility, the birth and death registrations are now simple and the citizen does not have to deposit any fee. Citizens will no longer have to go to the Citizen Service Bureau and stand in queue for the same,” said EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand.

Officials said that in order to register, people have to fill in an online form on mcdonline.nic.in and upload the required documents. After the certificate is approval, the information will also be sent to the applicant on their mobile number.

Further, Anand said applicants can also enter the name of a child in the birth certificate which will attract a fee of ₹10 online.