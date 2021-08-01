Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tomar's no farm death statement: Harsimrat leads delegation of MPs to meet President
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other MPs with President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. (PTI)

Chandigarh Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday led a delegation of MPs to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to protest against Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s statement that there was no record of farmer deaths in the Kisan agitation. The delegation requested the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to form a joint select committee to probe this statement.

MPs from seven parties signed the memorandum which was submitted to the President. The restricted number of MPs who called on the President included Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Ritesh Pandey (BSP), Hasnain Masoodi (J&K National Conference) and Faizal Mohammad (NCP).

Harsimrat added, “We have apprised the President that family members of farmers who had been martyred during the ongoing Kisan Andolan wanted to meet him and urged him to give them an audience.”

She added Tomar’s statement was being seen as an attempt to belittle the Kisan Andolan and its martyrs. “The delegation also apprised the President that opposition parties, including the SAD, had moved repeated adjournment motions to demand a discussion on repeal of three agriculture laws but they were not allowed.”

“We urged the President to advise the government to give time to the opposition to raise the demand for repeal of the farm laws on Monday itself. I appeal to all parties to unite as one on this issue,” the Bathinda MP added.

State surveillance of citizens, including politicians, journalists and activists through the Pegasus software, were also brought to the notice of the President. She added. “The government’s defence does not wash. It should form a committee to look into this also.”

