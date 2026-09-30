Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government has ordered a review of the uniform colour code imposed on tourist buses in the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

Tourist bus colour code to be reviewed: Keralam CM

In a post on 'X', Satheesan said the State Transport Authority would take the final decision on the matter.

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"The government has decided to reconsider the uniform colour code for tourist buses. The STA will take the final decision in this regard," the CM said.

Transport Department Secretary T V Anupama has issued a gazette notification in this regard, taking into account the 2023 All India Tourist Vehicles Rules of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the requirements of the tourism sector.

The uniform colour code for non-LMV contract carriage vehicles was introduced by the STA on August 11, 2021, under Rule 264 of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules, in the backdrop of a Kerala High Court directive against displaying large photographs of film actors and writings on buses in the interest of road safety, the department said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the All India Tourist Permit Rules issued by the Centre do not prescribe a specific colour for tourist vehicles, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the All India Tourist Permit Rules issued by the Centre do not prescribe a specific colour for tourist vehicles, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Complaints had been raised that the colour code applicable only to tourist buses registered in Keralam was adversely affecting the tourism transport sector, as All India permit vehicles from other states operated in Keralam without similar restrictions.

The restrictions also prompted some owners to register their vehicles in other states, potentially affecting government revenue from motor vehicle tax and permit fees, the statement said.

Against this backdrop, the government, exercising its powers under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, directed the STA to review its 2021 decision and issue further necessary orders, it said.

The STA has been asked to ensure that any revised decision fully complies with the central rules and earlier High Court directions.

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The notification also makes it clear that the revised measures must continue to ensure the High Court's directions prohibiting the display of giant photographs of film actors or writings on bus and safety glasses in the interest of road safety, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.