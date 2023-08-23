19 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat ‘s Bharuch

Nineteen persons were hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked from a factory near Jambusar in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Orange-coloured clouds appeared in the sky above the factory around 2pm on Wednesday. (Video grab)

“The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when bromine gas leaked from a tank of a chemical factory owned by PI Industries at Vedaj village. Nineteen people have been hospitalised after they inhaled the gas, and their condition is now stable. The leakage has been controlled,” said Bharuch superintendent of police (SP) Mayur Chavda. No casualty has been reported in the incident,” he said.

Around 2pm, orange-coloured clouds appeared in the sky above the facility. Fire-fighting personnel and other rescue teams swiftly facilitated the evacuation of a considerable number of company employees.

Prompt emergency response measures were activated, with ambulances visibly hurrying to transport the affected individuals to nearby medical facilities for immediate care.

The incident got notable traction across various social media platforms, as images and videos of the event circulated.

