Traffic jams Prayagraj roads, poses challenge for pilgrims, police

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) Long queues of vehicles on roads leading to Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

Severe traffic bottlenecks in different parts of the district on Saturday owing to pilgrims wanting to visit the Mahakumbh Mela before it ends on February 26, proved to be a problem for city residents.

Since Saturday morning, the traffic system in Prayagaraj seemed to have collapsed as long queues of vehicles on roads leading to the mela remained packed to capacity.

Despite barricading the entry point of the city, a continuous flow of vehicles on the roads made devotees walk several kilometers to reach the mela. Long queues of vehicles on Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Rewa-Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Lucknow routes entering Prayagraj were witnessed.

Apart from Alopibagh crossing, Shastri Bridge, New Yamuna bridge, Prayagraj Junction besides Naini and Jhunsi Railway Station routes witnessed heavy rush of vehicles largely carrying pilgrims.

Devotee crowds trekking towards mela area for the bath besides pilgrims returning after the bath choked other locations in city also including Balson crossing, Medical College Road, CMP Degree College Road, Leprosy Mission crossing, Bangar Dharamshala intersection, Bairhana crossing, etc.

Patients going to Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi for treatment and checkup had to wait for hours for the traffic jam to end in Saidabad, Hanumanganj, Sarai Inayat, Jhunsi, Phaphamau, Kokhraaj, etc.

ACP Kaundhiara Vivek Yadav reached Iradatganj intersection of Ghurpur on Saturday afternoon and eased the traffic jam.