5 killed, 34 injured in accident in Mathura

Five people were killed, and 34 others were injured in a collision between a car and tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway here on Monday, police said. The tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims was returning from Mudiya Mela at Goverdhan in Mathura, they added.

The pilgrims in the tractor-trolley were returning after offering prayers and ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) at the Goverdhan in Mathura where a week-long ‘Mudiya Mela’ (fair) is going on. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilgrims travelling in the car were from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while those travelling in the tractor-trolley were from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, they added.

The accident took place around 11.30 am under the Farah police station area of Mathura district when the car rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind and pushed it into a roadside ditch, informed Martand Prakash Singh, superintendent of police (City) at Mathura.

The deceased in the car have been identified as Rupesh (45), Mukhtiyari (65) and Goverdhan (65), all residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The other two killed were identified as Mukesh (34) and Gyadeen (40), both from district Bhind in Rajasthan.

The SSP informed that the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Agra for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilgrims in the tractor-trolley were returning after offering prayers and ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) at the Goverdhan in Mathura where a week-long ‘Mudiya Mela’ (fair) is going on. WITH AGENCY INPUTS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON