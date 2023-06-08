Home / Cities / Others / Four killed after their bike hits tractor, catches fire

Four killed after their bike hits tractor, catches fire

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jun 08, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Just a few minutes ago, the tractor had collided head on with a traveller car and was badly damaged, following which the car also lost its balance and dashed into the roadside khud.

In a tragic incident, four persons-three of the same family- were killed on the spot when their bike crashed into an accident-hit tractor on the road and later caught fire on Pallia-Nighasan road under the Pallia Kotwali area here on Thursday.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Just a few minutes ago, the tractor had collided head on with a traveller car and was badly damaged, following which the car also lost its balance and dashed into the roadside khud.

The deceased have been identified as Jabir (38), his wife Khushnuma (32) and their daughter Jannat (4), all residents of Sitapur district and their relative Chand (35), a resident of Tilokpur under Pallia kotwali area, police said.

Pallia kotwali incharge PK Mishra along with his staff rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.

Mishra said the driver of the tractor and the car fled the scene after the accident.

Police sources said on Thursday, a tractor and a car collided head-on near Bojhwa crossing on Pallia-Nighasan road in which the tractor was left badly damaged with a portion of it separated from the body.

Meanwhile, the bike just behind the tractor rammed into it, leaving all four persons dead on the spot. Following the collision, the bike caught fire.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, who reached there and started investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bike death collision accident tractor + 3 more
bike death collision accident tractor + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out