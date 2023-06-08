Four killed after their bike hits tractor, catches fire

In a tragic incident, four persons-three of the same family- were killed on the spot when their bike crashed into an accident-hit tractor on the road and later caught fire on Pallia-Nighasan road under the Pallia Kotwali area here on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

Just a few minutes ago, the tractor had collided head on with a traveller car and was badly damaged, following which the car also lost its balance and dashed into the roadside khud.

The deceased have been identified as Jabir (38), his wife Khushnuma (32) and their daughter Jannat (4), all residents of Sitapur district and their relative Chand (35), a resident of Tilokpur under Pallia kotwali area, police said.

Pallia kotwali incharge PK Mishra along with his staff rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.

Mishra said the driver of the tractor and the car fled the scene after the accident.

Police sources said on Thursday, a tractor and a car collided head-on near Bojhwa crossing on Pallia-Nighasan road in which the tractor was left badly damaged with a portion of it separated from the body.

Meanwhile, the bike just behind the tractor rammed into it, leaving all four persons dead on the spot. Following the collision, the bike caught fire.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, who reached there and started investigations.