3 killed after housing colony building collapses in Gujarat’s Jamnagar: Police

In a tragic incident, a dilapidated three-storey building in Sadhna Housing Colony, located in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, crumbled to the ground killing three, including a child, police said.

According to police, the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but initial investigations suggest that the structure’s deteriorating condition could be a significant factor.

“The rescue team had removed seven persons buried under the debris and sent them to the government hospital in Jamnagar. Three of them, including a child aged between 8-10 years, died while undergoing treatment,” Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu said.

Authorities fear that more individuals may be buried under the debris and rescue operations to find them are on, he added.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the building collapse, aiming to ascertain any potential negligence or structural deficiencies.

The rescue teams meanwhile continue their search for any more persons who may be trapped underneath the rubble.