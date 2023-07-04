Train between Prayagraj & Kanyakumari, Duplicate Prayagraj Exp to Delhi on cards

PRAYAGRAJ A direct train from Prayagraj to Kanyakumari-Trivandrum may start ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Along with this, preparations are also underway to introduce a duplicate Prayagraj Express from Prayagraj to New Delhi -- although this train might only have sleeper and general coaches.

MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi called for solving the problem of water logging on Meja Road. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The North Central Railway (NCR) administration will soon send the proposal to run both the trains to the Railways Board, officials said. Recently, an important meeting was organised on behalf of NCR’s Prayagraj Division with the Members of Parliament in the city. People’s representatives -- including several Members of Parliament -- presented their demands in front of railways officials during the meeting.

Member of Parliament, Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel, called for regularisation of Mumbai-Duronto Express on a daily basis instead of just two days a week, Prayagraj-Ahmedabad Express on three days instead of one day, and increasing passenger facilities at Subedarganj railway station and renaming it as Prayagraj Cantonment station.

Likewise, the operation of Vande Bharat Express in the morning from Prayagraj and extension of Kanpur Shatabdi to Prayagraj was also demanded. In this context, GM, NCR, talked about sending a proposal to the board to run duplicate Prayagraj two or three days a week. In the matter of renaming Subedarganj as Prayagraj Cantt, the state government agreed to send this proposal to the Ministry of Railways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prayagraj wants a high-speed train for Lucknow and the issue has been raised by me on various platform along with in the Lok Sabha as well”, said Kesari Devi Patel. She is also the member, standing committee on Railways.

Similarly, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi called for solving the problem of water logging on Meja Road underpass, early completion of Manda Road flyover, Sadhukuti in Karchhana, underpass on Manaiya Marg, laying new railway line from Meja Road to Rewa via Manda-Koraon-Kheeri-Naribari.

Minister of State and MP Fatehpur Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, raised the issue of waterlogging during rains in the rail underbridge being constructed by the Railways. She also suggested stoppage of Muri Express at Khaga and addition of general coach in Chaurichaura Express. Rajya Sabha member from Sonbhadra, Ram Shakal, demanded running of MEMU between Chopan-Prayagraj and extension of Bareilly Express running between Prayagraj Sangam to Bareilly till Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DRM Himanshu Badauni, and CPRO Himansh Shekhar Upadhyay were also present at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON