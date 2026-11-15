Gangtok, A two-day cultural and literary festival celebrating tribal heritage, traditions and student talent concluded in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Sunday, on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Tribal heritage, student talent take centre stage at Janjatiya Gaurav, Udbhav Diwas in Sikkim

The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and Udbhav Diwas 2026, organised by the Tribal Research Institute and Training Centre under the Social Welfare Department, brought together students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the state to showcase their cultural knowledge, creativity and literary skills.

The festival, themed 'Kala Utsav Samriddhi', was held at the Tribal Research Centre in Assam Lingzey.

Sikkim Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha, who attended the concluding programme as the chief guest, urged students to draw inspiration from Birsa Munda's courage, determination and struggle for tribal rights.

Referring to the historic Ulgulan movement led by the freedom fighter, Lepcha encouraged students to build a meaningful legacy of their own, pursue academic excellence and actively participate in co-curricular activities.

He also urged them to contribute towards building a 'Viksit Sikkim' while remaining connected to their cultural roots. The minister highlighted various central and state government initiatives aimed at protecting tribal heritage and appreciated the students for showcasing traditional art forms and cultural practices.

Social Welfare Department Secretary Sarika Pradhan said Sikkim's diverse indigenous communities have a rich cultural legacy that must be preserved and passed on to future generations.

She said the state-level festival was conceived to promote traditional art forms, languages, customs and literary expressions while providing greater visibility to the cultural practices of tribal communities.

"Udbhav Diwas is an initiative to reconnect students with their cultural roots and the rich heritage of their respective communities," she said, according to an official press statement.

The two-day festival featured a series of literary, cultural and creative competitions, including debates, elocution, recitation, traditional storytelling, theatre, quizzes, group and folk dances, solo performances, instrumental music, visual arts and painting.

A book titled 'Comprehensive Health Study of Tribal Students' was also launched during the programme. The research-based study focuses on the health and well-being of tribal students and is expected to provide insights for evidence-based planning and targeted welfare interventions.

A plantation drive was organised on the premises of the Tribal Research Institute under the initiative 'Birsa Munda Upavan', highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

The festival concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to winners and participants from the EMRS schools.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.