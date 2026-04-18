...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tribal man dies after consuming ‘arishtam’ in Kerala’s Wayanad; probe launched

Tribal man dies after consuming ‘arishtam’ in Kerala’s Wayanad; probe launched

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 02:18 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Wayanad , A 38-year-old tribal man allegedly died after consuming 'arishtam' reportedly laced with intoxicants in this district, prompting protests by locals and police action, officials said on Saturday.

Tribal man dies after consuming ‘arishtam’ in Kerala’s Wayanad; probe launched

'Arishtam' is a traditional Ayurvedic fermented tonic.

The deceased, identified as Prasad, a native of the Kallumottankunnu tribal hamlet in Cheryamkolli under Padinjarethara panchayat, died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital recently.

According to relatives, he was admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital on April 7 after vomiting blood and was later shifted to Kozhikode.

Hospital authorities reportedly indicated that excessive alcohol consumption, along with the intake of 'arishtam', might have caused complications leading to his death.

Locals alleged that the product, sold under the pretext of Ayurvedic medicine, was being misused as an intoxicant, particularly among tribal communities.

They claimed that people from nearby panchayats, including Vellamunda and Panamaram, frequented the outlet to purchase it, even on dry days.

Residents have demanded stringent action against such illegal outlets, alleging that they pose a serious threat to the lives and health of vulnerable communities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
wayanad
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tribal man dies after consuming ‘arishtam’ in Kerala’s Wayanad; probe launched
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tribal man dies after consuming ‘arishtam’ in Kerala’s Wayanad; probe launched
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.