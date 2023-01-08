Trident Malwa Inter-District U-15 Cricket Cup: Ludhiana District Cricket Association boys bring home the bacon

In the nail-biting final match of the Trident Malwa Inter District U-15 Cricket Cup, Ludhiana District Cricket Association’s team outplayed Bathinda by 1 run to bring home the trophy. Ludhiana team notched up 129 runs losing eight wickets in 34 overs, while Bathinda players were all out at 128.

Sargunveer Singh of Ludhiana who knocked of 52 off 81 balls was presented the player of the match award. Captain Rehaan Attri scored 20 runs in 42 balls, while Yuvraj Pal scored 19 off 25 balls.

Paras Basic of Ludhiana took three wickets followed by Karanveer Singh who bagged two wickets.

The Ludhiana team players included Rehan Attri Yuvraj Pal, Paras Bassi, Karandeep Sidhu, Rishabh Raj, Karandeep Singh, Amtoj Singh, Arnav Shrivastav, Divyam and Shabad Sehgal and Sargunveer Singh, who were selected at a trial held at GRD Academy on December 18.

The team had defeated Moga in the quarter-final round and Amritsar in the final and semi-final matches, said Anupam Kumaria, general secretary of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association.

The tournament which started on December 24 saw participation of 20 teams from different districts of Punjab. The final match was held at the Trident Complex in Barnala.