Land possession: Long-standing feud leads to triple murder in Mainpuri

A father, son and a woman from the same family were shot dead on Monday afternoon in village Nagla Antram, within limits of the Karhal police station, in Mainpuri district.

The reason for the triple murder is being attributed to a dispute between two related families over possession of a piece of land and an enmity festering for years.

The accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, 28, used a country-made firearm and fired at four members of the family. Three died, while a woman, critically injured, has been shifted to Saifai Medical College and Hospital, in Etawah district, for treatment.

“Teams have been constituted to nab the accused named in the complaint and a case is being registered. The accused involved are absconding and a search has been launched to arrest them,” said Vinod Kumar, superintendent of police, Mainpuri, on Monday evening.

“Prima facie, it was a dispute between the houses of the two families over a piece of land which passes between their houses. The family of the accused raised some structure on Sunday evening, but the matter did not flare up as the victim family remained silent and lodged no complaint with the police,” Kumar said.

“However, on Monday, the main accused, Rahul Yadav, 28, assisted by other members of his family, attacked the victim family headed by Rameshwar Yadav, 80, at about 2 pm on Monday. Rameshwar Yadav, his 52-year-old son, Kayam Singh Yadav and 30-year-old Mamta Yadav, were shot dead,” he said.

“Sarojini Yadav, too, was fired at and was injured in the attack. She has been shifted to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added.

