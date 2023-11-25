Triple stabbing in Govandi over parking dispute

MUMBAI: A heated dispute over parking in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, escalated into a violent attack, leaving a 22-year-old hotelier, his brother, and a neighbor stabbed. According to the Shivaji Nagar police, the victim’s lawyer had parked his car in front of his house, where the accused ran an illegal parking. The situation intensified when the victim attempted to convince the accused, resulting in verbal abuse and a brutal stabbing.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Faiz Ali Sayyad Ali Kazi is a resident of Shivaji Nagar and a hotelier. The accused, Mohammad Adil, ran an illegal pay parking on the service road, and this was handled by one named Akram, who began demanding money for the parked vehicle. Adil, with a history of legal cases, joined the confrontation.

Faiz while explaining the sequence of events, stated, “While I was trying to convince them that we are moving the car in the next five minutes, Adil landed at the spot, started arguing with me, and pushed me. When my brother Ubaid tried to intervene, Adil, aided by Akram, attacked him with a folding knife. I was stabbed on my shoulder and thigh, and Ubaid suffered severe injuries on both hands, nose, and back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bashrat, Shafik, and Raja, who attempted to intervene, also faced threats and injuries. Faiz’s father, Shahrukh, rushed the seriously injured Ubaid to Rajawadi Hospital, where he received around 120 stitches for multiple slashes.

The police have arrested Mohammed Akram Aslam Shaikh, 30, and are searching for Mohammad Adil Alias Sardar. The accused face charges under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON