Tripura forms panel to review compensation for kin of political violence victims

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that his government has approved a committee to review the steps required to be taken for the kin of people who were killed in political violence in the state. .

Tripura chief minister Mani Saha visited the residence of BJP activist Tapan Bhowmik, a victim of alleged political violence, at Gorkhabasti in Agartala, on Wednesday. (Twitter/DrManikSaha2)

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2021 shows Tripura recorded the highest number of cases of political violence among all the north-eastern states.

“Our cabinet approved a committee on Tuesday to review what we can do for political violence victims’ family members,” Saha said after visiting the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist Tapan Bhowmik, a victim of alleged political violence, at Gorkhabasti in Agartala.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakh to Bhowmik’s family on behalf of the party. “We have handed over the money to his family and we are considering giving a government job to a member of his family,” the chief minister added.

“He (Bhowmik) was assaulted by some miscreants when the Assembly polls were announced. We all know they had links with the CPI(M). The accused persons have taken anticipatory bail. Our government and party are looking into the issue, and we shall not allow them to go scot-free,” Saha said.

Bhowmik died on March 2, the day the election results were announced.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said, “Our party activists were attacked first by the ruling party in that incident. We express our condolences over his demise. But our activists were also injured in the incident when they tried to intervene.”

He added that Bhowmik died after he had fallen sick.

