Tripura elections: 21 arrested in 16 cases of post-poll violence

At least 21 people were arrested in 16 cases of post-poll violence in five districts of Tripura in the past 48 hours, state chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said on Saturday.

“We have arrested 21 persons over 16 cases of post-poll violence. We have served nearly 200 notices to persons whose names were mentioned in the FIRs [first information report],” said Gitte adding that incidents of post-poll violence are comparatively lesser than in 2018.

Also Read: Tripura polls: Final voter turnout at 87.6%, CM’s constituency records lowest

According to the CEO, incidents of violence were witnessed in different parts of the state, including at Singicherra village in Khowai district, Nutanbazaar and Kakraban in Gomati district, two incidents occurred at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Agartala and Jirania in West district while nine incidents occurred at Dhanpur, Sonamura, Nalchar, Boxanagar and Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

He said that six incidents of violence were reported on the day of polling.

Left Front convener Narayan Kar alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress supporters were attacked in Sonamura in Sepahijala district, Jirania, Ranirbazaar, Ramnagar and other parts of West district, Khowai district, Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

Kar sought the election commission to intervene in providing security to the victims of post-poll violence, especially in Jirania, Kumarghat and Khowai.

Also Read: Tripura polls: Final voter turnout at 87.6%, CM’s constituency records lowest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that at least 12 of their activists were injured by the CPM and Congress-backed miscreants in different parts of the state.

The local administration and the election officials have conducted a meeting with the party representatives across the state, seeking their help to maintain peace and have appealed to the people to prevent violence till polled votes are counted on March 2.

The 60-seated assembly went to poll on February 16 and the state recorded an 89.95% turnout in the election.