Tulinj police release posters of serial molesters targeting minor girls

MUMBAI: The Tulinj police in Nalasopara East has released the CCTV recordings of two alleged sex offenders. These individuals have reportedly targeted several minor girls in the region, prompting the police to issue posters with a reward for information, considering the heightened fear among the local residents of Nalasopara and Virar.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To address the situation, five teams consisting of crime branch and other officials have been formed to identify and locate the accused responsible for the sexual offenses. The reported incidents occurred on November 5 and November 15.

Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station, revealed that the first victim, a seven-year-old girl, was lured by a stranger under the pretext of buying chocolate while playing outside her house. The second case involved a nine-year-old girl who was molested by another unknown individual.

Nagarkar stated, “Several parents came forward after the incidents to report similar occurrences with their children. We suspect that the two men are serial sex offenders, leading us to release the CCTV recordings in an effort to seek public assistance in identifying and arrest the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In both cases, the victims raised alarms, prompting the accused to flee the scenes. The police are offering a reward to anyone aiding in the arrest of these serial molesters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON