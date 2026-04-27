Twelve killed in four separate road accidents across UP

: Twelve people were killed and several others injured in four separate road accidents reported from Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Gorakhpur and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh between Sunday and early Monday. Police said cases have been registered and investigations are underway.

Police said cases have been registered and investigations are underway. (For representation only)

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Four people were killed and ten others injured on Sunday when an overloaded auto-rickshaw travelling on the wrong side of the Bareilly-Etawah highway collided head-on with a DCM truck near Jamapur crossing in Farrukhabad. Police said three of the dead were identified as Satendra Kumar, 32, his wife Tannu, 30, and their 16-month-old son Yuvaraj. All were residents of Habbapur village under Jahanganj police station. They died on the spot.

The fourth victim had not been formally identified till late evening. The auto-rickshaw was being driven by Dilip Kumar, 36, also a resident of the same village.

Officials said the vehicle was carrying nearly three times its permitted capacity. It was taking two families from Habbapur village and Mohalla Tiliyan in Kamalganj to attend a panchayat in Manihari village of Shahjahanpur district. Police said the driver turned the vehicle into oncoming traffic near Samridhi Cold Storage at Jamapur crossing, leaving the truck driver with no time to stop. Ten injured passengers were taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of police Aarti Singh, who visited the hospital along with district magistrate Dr Ankur Lathar, confirmed that the vehicle was overloaded. “The investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of police Aarti Singh, who visited the hospital along with district magistrate Dr Ankur Lathar, confirmed that the vehicle was overloaded. “The investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, a couple died after a car hit their motorcycle on the Kannauj highway in Etawah district. Deepak, 32, of Khitaura village under Bakewar police station, was taking his wife Anamika, 29, at a relative’s home in Etawah before appearing for a Home Guard recruitment examination in Agra the next morning. The accident took place near Bandhara village. Both were taken to the district hospital, where they died during treatment. Police are searching for the car driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, a couple died after a car hit their motorcycle on the Kannauj highway in Etawah district. Deepak, 32, of Khitaura village under Bakewar police station, was taking his wife Anamika, 29, at a relative’s home in Etawah before appearing for a Home Guard recruitment examination in Agra the next morning. The accident took place near Bandhara village. Both were taken to the district hospital, where they died during treatment. Police are searching for the car driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three killed after SUV hits tractor trolley in Gorakhpur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three killed after SUV hits tractor trolley in Gorakhpur {{/usCountry}}

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Gorakhpur: Three youths were killed after a Scorpio SUV collided with a wheat-laden tractor trolley near Baroh crossing on the Gola-Barhalganj Ram Janaki Road under Gola police station limits late Sunday night. Police said the Scorpio rammed the trolley from behind and overspeeding is suspected to be the main cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, 20, Krinal Yadav, 19, and Prasun alias Ankur, 21. Ajay and Krinal were declared dead at Barhalganj Community Health Centre, while Prasun died during treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur on Monday morning. Police have seized both vehicles and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

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Three killed in hit-and-run in Bahraich

Bahraich: Three youths died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle late Sunday night in Bahraich district. Police identified the deceased as Uttam Chauhan, 19, his cousin Ajay Chauhan, 20, and Rinku Jaiswal, 18, all residents of Chunni Lal Purwa village under Baundi police station.

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They were returning home after attending a wedding function in Garhwa village when the accident took place near Nautala village around 2 am. Police said the vehicle hit the motorcycle and fled from the scene. Uttam Chauhan and Rinku Jaiswal were declared dead on arrival at the district hospital. Ajay Chauhan, who was referred to Lucknow for treatment, died on the way. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle.

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