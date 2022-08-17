Two arrested for acid attack on woman bank manager after encounter

Two accused, allegedly involved in an acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district, were nabbed in an encounter with police teams early on Wednesday morning. Both the accused received injuries to their legs in the encounter.

SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that on Wednesday the special operations group (SOG) team received a tip-off that miscreants involved in the acid attack were at the Gungwa Bagh area. Police teams surrounded the miscreants and asked them to surrender. However, the accused opened fire at the police team. One of the bullets hit SOG in-charge Siddarth Singh but he was saved by his bulletproof jacket. In retaliatory fire by the police, the two accused were shot in their legs.

“The two were arrested on the spot and have been identified as Dilip Kumar of Rampur village and Man Singh of Kathgaon village in Pipri area,” SP added.

Police officials said that the duo confessed to throwing acid on the bank manager. The duo also revealed that they were hired by another person for the assault. “Efforts were on to arrest the mastermind of the crime following which the reasons behind the attack would be established,” officials added.

On August 8 morning, a manager at a national bank in Sayyad Sorawa, Diksha Sonkar, 33, was waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants near Chilla Shahbazi village while she was heading for her office. The duo tried to remove Sonkar’s helmet but failed. They then threw acid on Sonkar resulting in burns on her neck, stomach, hands and leg. The duo then managed to flee the spot despite being chased by locals.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified assailants on the complaint of Diksha’s father Rajurao Sonkar, a resident of the Himmatganj area of Prayagraj, on the day of the incident itself. The FIR was lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 352 (assault for grave injuries) and 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC.

Sonkar who was first admitted to SRN hospital in Prayagraj was later shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS), Lucknow for treatment of her burns.