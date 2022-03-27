Two arrested for ATM fraud in Pratapgarh, devices recovered

Two persons accused of ATM fraud were arrested and sent to jail in Pratapgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of police, Pratapgarh Satpal said during a checking drive near Baharia turn in Mandhata area that was undertaken after a tip-off on Friday evening, the police team caught two persons travelling on a bike. They were involved in illegally withdrawing money from ATMs using sophisticated devices, police claimed.

Six ATM cards of different banks and 2 card reader machines were recovered from them, police claimed.

The accused were identified as Deepak Saroj, a resident of Lakhapur village of Mandhata and Arun Saroj, a resident of Baharia village of Mandhata.

Police claimed the accused were ATM thugs who used to roam near different banks and ATMs and on seeing simple people used to fraudulently exchange their ATM cards with their own set of different ATM cards.

They then used to swipe the cards on their card reader machines and withdraw money from their accounts using this illegally gained information, police claimed.