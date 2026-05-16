Two arrested for murder of Dhanbad youth

The Dhanbad district police claimed to have solved the murder of a young man, Jitesh Rawani, whose body was found in bushes near Chandmari playground under the Dhansar police station area on May 12. Two people, Deepak Kumar Ram and Shakti Singh, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press briefing, Dhanbad City SP Ritwik Srivastava said the murder took place following an argument during a gathering hosted by the victim.

“Jitesh had recently purchased a new Pulsar motorcycle and had invited some friends for a party. During the gathering, an argument broke out, which later turned violent. He was killed after being hit with a stone,” Srivastava said.

Police said Jitesh Rawani, a resident of Duhatand under the Dhansar police station area, was allegedly murdered by the accused, who later dumped his body in bushes near Chandmari playground before fleeing the spot.

The City SP said police recovered the victim’s motorcycle from the area, following which a case was registered based on statements from family members and an investigation was launched.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “During technical surveillance and raids, we found that one of the accused, Deepak Kumar Ram, had fled to Bihar. Under pressure, he later surrendered in court. During police remand, he confessed to his role in the crime, and based on his statement, a blood-stained shirt was recovered,” Srivastava said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During technical surveillance and raids, we found that one of the accused, Deepak Kumar Ram, had fled to Bihar. Under pressure, he later surrendered in court. During police remand, he confessed to his role in the crime, and based on his statement, a blood-stained shirt was recovered,” Srivastava said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police later arrested the second accused, Shakti Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police later arrested the second accused, Shakti Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Srivastava said both the accused have criminal antecedents and further legal action is underway. “We have also seized the stone allegedly used in the murder, mobile phones, and other related materials as evidence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srivastava said both the accused have criminal antecedents and further legal action is underway. “We have also seized the stone allegedly used in the murder, mobile phones, and other related materials as evidence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON