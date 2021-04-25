Two arrested for running shops in Ludhiana’s containment zones, one held for loitering

Police on Friday arrested three people for lockdown violations in Dugri, which is a containment zone, and booked another 51 for violating the night curfew that starts at 8pm.

The Dugri police arrested Gulshan Kumar for roaming around the containment zone without a valid reason. Besides, Bhupinder Singh of Phase 1, Dugri, was arrested for opening his chicken shop in the containment zone and a street vendor, Vijay Singh, of BRS Nagar, was held for selling fast food in the sealed area. He was also not wearing a mask.

Among those booked for night curfew violations, nine were in the Division Number 2 area, six in Division Number 3 and five in Division Number 1.

Similarly, police in Daresi, Basti Jodhewal and Division Number 4 lodged four cases each; and Salem Tabri, Haibowal, PAU and Sarabha Nagar three each.

Division Number 6 police booked two fish and chicken shop owners for keeping their shops open after permissible hours, while the Daba police booked a sweetmeat shop and a welding workshop owner for the same violation.

Division Number 5, Division Number 8 and Koomkalan police also filed one case each.

Apart from the 54 FIRs, 500 mask violators were fined ₹1,000 each. The police have already registered 179 cases against violators in the past three days.