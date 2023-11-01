Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Nov 01, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Lakhan (28) and Tejvir (26) died in the accident that took place late Monday night when the victims were on their way to Hathras from Himachal Pradesh, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said,

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured girl has been hospitalised, the CO said.

Topics
himachal pradesh accident hathras
