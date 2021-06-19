Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed after falling into biogas plant in Patiala village

Residents of Daudhda village in Samana were killed after they inhaled poisonous gases from the fuel plant. Bodies were pulled out using a JCB machine
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:26 PM IST
A biogas plant needs caregul handling. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patiala Two residents of Daudhda village in Samana were killed after they inhaled poisonous gases of a biogas plant in the wee hours of Saturday. The victims, Darshan Singh, 55, and his neighbour Gurdhyan Singh, 28, had fallen into a biogas plant.

Darshan had installed the biogas plant and accidentally fell into it, when he went to check a snag in its functioning. His neighbour Guddhyan, who was witness to his fall into the plant, tried to help him, but in doing so, he also fell into the plant. Hours later, villagers pulled out both the bodies from the plant by using a JCB machine.

Samana station house officer (SHO) Ankurdeep Singh said the bodies had been handed back to the families after a post-mortem at the Samana Civil Hospital.

