Two killed after falling into biogas plant in Patiala village

Patiala Two residents of Daudhda village in Samana were killed after they inhaled poisonous gases of a biogas plant in the wee hours of Saturday. The victims, Darshan Singh, 55, and his neighbour Gurdhyan Singh, 28, had fallen into a biogas plant.

Darshan had installed the biogas plant and accidentally fell into it, when he went to check a snag in its functioning. His neighbour Guddhyan, who was witness to his fall into the plant, tried to help him, but in doing so, he also fell into the plant. Hours later, villagers pulled out both the bodies from the plant by using a JCB machine.

Samana station house officer (SHO) Ankurdeep Singh said the bodies had been handed back to the families after a post-mortem at the Samana Civil Hospital.